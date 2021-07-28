These Jujutsu Kaisen Nails Would Be Perfect for Megan Thee Stallion

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is living a good life these days, and it has its fans to thank. In the wake of its first season, the anime catapulted the series to stardom, and Yuji Itadori became a star in just a matter of weeks. And thanks to one fan, Jujutsu Kaisen has jumped on a nail trend that we could see Megan Thee Stallion rocking.

The set came to life online courtesy of Reddit user akasha_lalala. It was there the netizen hit up fans with their own take on Jujutsu Kaisen nails, and the minimalist look suits every kind of style.

As you can see above, the nails are simple enough with their rounded tips and glossy top coat. A pink-nude base gives the set a casual feel, but its fandom ties are hard to miss. After all, these nails feature hand-drawn designs, and they mimic the tattoos found on Sukuna.

If you look closely, you can see this connection for yourself. The inked stripes and symbols all relate back to Sukuna. This set gives fans the chance to rock their fandom on their fingers rather than through a full face of makeup. And if you don't feel like explaining your love for Yuji's inner demon, well - these nails are cute enough to stand on their own.

These Jujutsu Kaisen nails are just some of the latest to pop off within the anime fandom, and we think Megan Thee Stallion would enjoy them. After all, the rapper has shown off their anime-inspired sets before, and they range from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure to Hello Kitty and beyond. So if the rising artist wants to shoutout Jujutsu Kaisen on tour, a set of stiletto nails would suit this style oh-so well.

If you aren't familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen just yet, you can catch up on the series now. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, and Viz Media oversees the manga's stateside publication. You can read the series through print copies or Viz's digital vault.

What do you think of this gorgeous nail art? Have you tried rocking any anime sets as of late?