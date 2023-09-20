Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Is Chapter 263 Trending Across the Internet?

At this point, there is no denying just how popular Jujutsu Kaisen is. The hit supernatural series is a top-selling manga in Japan, and its reach spans the globe. Right now, Jujutsu Kaisen season two has captured the anime fandom's eye, but that is not what the world is seeing today. The Internet has honed in on the manga and its next chapter, but why is the update trending well before its launch?

Well, it seems some alleged spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen have launched. And for those curious, no – we will not be talking about them here.

Like much of the shonen industry, Jujutsu Kaisen is not immune to leaks, and it seems the manga's alleged spoilers have taken over social media now that they are live. This weekend will mark the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 in the United States, but plenty of fans seem to have stumbled upon massive spoilers for the update. After all, five of the world's top trending topics are about Jujutsu Kaisen, and they are as follows:

Gojo



Sukuna



JJKSpoilers



JJK263



Gege



If you want to wait for the manga's official release, we recommend you stay off social media for the time being. Jujutsu Kaisen is promising some meaty developments so far as fans believe. While Jujutsu Kaisen dominates Tumblr and X (Twitter) with these alleged leaks, searches overall for Jujutsu Kaisen are spiking. According to Google, generic searches for Jujutsu Kaisen have nearly tripled in the past 24 hours.

By now, the manga fandom is very used to content leaking from their favorite series, but publishers in Japan are pushing back against the issue. Piracy has become a major focus for brands like Shueisha and Kodansha, after all. With copyright takedowns becoming all the more common online, people who illegally leak manga are becoming harder to find. But sadly, it seems like the next issue of Jujutsu Kaisen was found out by one group.

For those waiting to read the official copy of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263, the series is easy to find. You can read Jujutsu Kaisen everywhere from Manga Plus to the Shonen Jump app. So for more information, you can read the story's official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

