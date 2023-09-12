Viral Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Tests Maki's Most Famous Moves

Jujutsu Kaisen is filled with impressive fighters, and we're not just going on about Gojo. Sure, the white-haired sorcerer is the strongest in the game, but his students are incredibly terrifying to boot. This goes doubly for Maki given her expert use of weapons and martial arts in a world filled with sorcery, so one fan is going viral for their take on the girl.

As you can see below, the piece comes courtesy of Xerenite on X (Twitter) and TikTok. The fan is known just as much for their cosplaying as they are their martial arts. As a wushu expert, many of Xerenite's cosplays have blended fandom with fighting, so it was only a matter of time before Maki hit their radar.

Their take on the heroine is impressive to say the least as Maki's school uniform is replicated with ease. A simple skirt and jacket combo tackles the anime outfit along with a simple hair piece. Paired with glasses, Maki looks ready to throw down with her bo staff in hand. This is made clear when Xerenite begins to replicate a few of Maki's anime moves in real life, and yes – they are just as intimidating as you'd think.

After all, Jujutsu Kaisen fans know Maki was forced to rely on their physical abilities. The girl was not gifted with sorcery abilities at birth unlike her older twin Mai. This means Maki was shunned and mocked by her clan for ages. It was only recently that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga unlocked Maki's ability to use sorcery like her peers. So if you think Maki was scary at the start of Jujutsu Kaisen, you've not seen anything yet.

For those not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the manga is available now on the Shonen Jump app. You can read up on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay? Has your respect for Maki gone up after seeing this stunt?