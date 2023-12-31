Jujutsu Kaisen Promo Sparks Speculation of a Major Death

Jujutsu Kaisen has released a slew of new promos, and one of them has fans convinced Choso is about to die.

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is over, but that hasn't put the series down in any way. While the anime works on its comeback behind the scenes, all eyes are on the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Creator Gege Akutami is in the midst of an intense arc, after all. The epic story has brought together a number of our top heroes, and now, a slew of new promos have sparked rumors of a major death.

The whole thing began about two weeks ago courtesy of Akutami. The artist may not have a presence on social media, but they find ways to share special sketches with fans regardless. Not long ago, Akutami surprised fans with artwork of Choso... and then he did it again.

In the past two weeks, three sketches of Choso have been shared by Akutami. This kind of spotlight is certainly telling of Choso's popularity, and in any other series, this fame would be great. However, Jujutsu Kaisen is not like other series. The story isn't afraid to kill off popular characters, and Akutami has previously shared his disinterest in over-hyped characters.

Choso's influx of artwork is a treat, but it has sparked speculation that he may die soon. During the Culling Game arc, many were convinced the man was going to die, but Choso managed to survive his encounters if just barely. Now, Akutami has made it clear that Choso is on his mind with these new sketches. So if you were confident in Choso's odds before, well – you may want to reconsider.

Want to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen? You can find the anime streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll now that season two is done. So for more info on the hit series, you can read Jujutsu Kaisen's synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

