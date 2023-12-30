Jujutsu Kaisen: Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Season 2 Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has officially come to an end with its final episode of the year, and artist Megan Thee Stallion has shared her hilarious reaction to the final episode with fans on social media! Megan The Stallion has been one of the major artists that has been openly sharing her love of anime, and often shares which anime she's currently keeping up with. This includes those new anime series that have been airing new episodes this Fall, and it turns out she's been watching Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 along with many other anime fans over the last few months.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 came to an end this past week, and with it ended the Shibuya Incident arc. Yuji Itadori and the surviving Jujutsu Sorcerers have taken a number of losses over the course of the arc so far, but the finale had the fake Suguru Geto twist in the knife even more so. Not only leaving Japan in total chaos after everything that happened, the finale also saw Geto get away with the currently sealed Satoru Gojo. It's something Megan Thee Stallion took note of as she went to her Instagram stories to react to the moment with, "Ummm where he think he going with my m-..."

MEGAN THEE STALLION PLEASEE 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EHrVPB4T4F — daily gojou (@dailygojou) December 29, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Announced

Unfortunately for Megan Thee Stallion and other fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, we won't get to see what's next for Satoru Gojo and the others until Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. Announced to be in the works following the end of the second season, Jujutsu Kaisen: Culling Game Arc will be tackling the deadly tournament teased by Geto in which both new sorcerers and revived cursed spirits will be activating their abilities and fighting one another in an increasingly destroyed Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's finale is titled "Shibuya Incident: Gate Closed" and is now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the finale as such, "Choso begins to realize the identity of the mastermind parasitizing Geto's corpse as sorcerers gather for the final moments of the Shibuya Incident. The special-grade sorcerer, Yuki Tsukumo, comes to the rescue when they're on the verge of death."

