WWE Superstar Shouts Out Jujutsu Kaisen on WWE SmackDown

One WWE Superstar caught Jujutsu Kaisen fans by surprise with a quick shout out to the massively popular Jujutsu Kaisen anime with the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown! The WWE and anime worlds crossover quite a bit in both official and unofficial ways as all sorts of WWE superstars have showcased their love for their favorite anime projects over the years in their in-ring wrestling gear, casual looks, and more. It's huge for fans who get to see this love shared on broadcast television, and that's especially cool to see a newer action hit like Jujutsu Kaisen to get that love too.

WWE Superstar Ricochet has shown his love for anime and manga such as My Hero Academia in the past, and now he's taken things an extra step further with a slick Jujutsu Kaisen shout out on the latest edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Although Ricochet wasn't involved in a match, there was a brief backstage segment where he got to show off his fandom with a Jujutsu Kaisen T-shirt before he and tag partner Braun Strowman were ultimately attacked by The Viking Raiders. Check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Where to Watch

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime will be coming back to screens with Season 2 on July 6th s part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule coming later this year. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will run for two cours of episodes in total taking on the Gojo's Past and Shibuya Incident arcs from Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen's first season before the new episodes hit, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

