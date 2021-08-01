Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Officially Returns From Hiatus

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has officially returned from hiatus! It was announced by Shueisha's editorial department earlier this June that the manga series would be going on hiatus for an indeterminate amount of time while series creator Gege Akutami focuses on his health, but the creator stressed that the series would likely only be away for "about a month." The series first went on hiatus following the release of a truncated Chapter 152 on June 14th, and now seven weeks later the series has finally returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with the next new chapter!

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has gotten right back into the thick of setting up the upcoming Culling Game as Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro are making some major plays as a final way to prep themselves while they still have time before Tsumiki and the rest of the curse users are forced to fight in Kenjaku's deadly tournament. Chapter 153 of the series is now available completely for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, but make sure you're all caught up!

One of the major teases leading into Chapter 153 of the series was that preparations for the Culling Game are still taking place. The chapters before the hiatus focused on Maki Zenin's side of things as she was able to completely wipe out the Zenin Clan thanks to removed limiters on her body following Mai's sacrifice, but she's only one of the fighters who will be involved in this upcoming tournament. Yuji and Megumi are going to need as much help as they can get before being locked within the tournament.

The newest chapter of the series sees Yuji and Megumi trying to recruit a new ally, the much anticipated Kinji Hakari, who was a third year Jujutsu Tech student who Yuta Okkotsu says is even stronger than he is. It's clear that this introduction will be one of the many new characters we'll see moving forward, and luckily the manga will be back to running at full steam for the near future barring any more health scares from its creator.

