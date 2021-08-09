Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Toji's Anime Debut

✖

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has truly channeled Toji Fushiguro's brutal and violent strength and is ready for the fighter's anime debut! The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's original manga series rounded out its first season earlier this year, and while it will be continuing with a brand new feature film later this Winter in Japan, fans have actually been hoping to see the anime eventually continue with a full second season of the series. One of the reasons why is that when the anime does return it will be picking up with the next arc of the series that dives into a very important part of Satoru Gojo's past.

Without getting too much into the why this arc is so important for fans worried about spoilers, one of the major additions to this series comes with this new arc. Toji Fushiguro, who's fills in a prominent piece of the Megumi and Gojo puzzle that began piecing together in the first season, makes his debut during this arc and unleashes a violent and brutal power practically unmatched by any of the other characters. Now here's another way to hype his eventual debut with some awesome cosplay from artist @_hakkencoser_ on Instagram! Check it out below:

While the new movie isn't exactly a full second season, it's actually going to be very important to the events of the second season. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 might be adapting the official prequel following Yuta Okkotsu as he enrolls in Jujutsu Tech, but it lays the groundwork for not only the upcoming look into Gojo's past (and where Tojo eventually arrives) but it lays the groundwork for more of the intensity to come much later in a potential second season. Luckily it won't be too much longer before we can find out how the movie sets it all in motion.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently slated to debut on December 24th in Japan barring any major issues from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and while there's no international release date for the movie just yet, it's release will get us that much closer to finding out whether or not this series will actually be getting a second season in the future. Until then, you can check out Gege Akutami's original manga series through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library!

Are you hoping to see Toji Fushiguro in action in Jujutsu Kaisen's anime someday? Where does he rank among your favorite fighters in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!