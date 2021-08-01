Jujutsu Kaisen: What's the Ring in Jujutsu Kaisen 0's Trailer?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 debuted the first trailer for its upcoming premiere, and prominently featured a ring at the center of it all. But what's going on with that? Luckily, there's a way to explain it without diving into too many spoiler filled details for the upcoming movie. Jujutsu Kaisen will soon be branching out with a feature film tackling the special short story, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, which was later adapted into Jujutsu Kaisen 0 with the release of Gege Akutami's main manga series. It was also made a prequel and tells the story of the mysterious Yuta Okkotsu.

We had only heard about Yuta in passing in the events of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season, so seeing him along with a mysterious young girl at the center of the promotional materials for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a pretty big deal. But even more intriguing was how the first teaser trailer highlighted a strange ring connecting the two. This is actually how the entire story kicks off. Read on for an explanation, but there are some light spoilers for how this story begins if you're hoping to go in completely blind.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Six years before the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 story, a young girl named Rika gives Yuta a ring for his birthday. She reveals that it's an engagement ring and wants the two of them to get married when they're older. Before this can happen, however, she meets a tragic fate and soon becomes the Cursed Spirit attached to Yuta's body. This ring is not only an important tie between the two of them, but it's also what ultimately allows him to channel his power (as we see towards the end of the teaser trailer).

There are a few more important elements for the ring, but that will be explained in Jujutsu Kaisen 0's full movie! The film will be making its debut in Japan on December 24th, but there's currently no international release date plans for the movie just yet. But at least when it finally does make its debut, fans will be able to learn all about this ring, Yuta, Rika, and more.

What did you think of the first teaser trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Are you excited to see what's next to come for Yuta and the other prequel characters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!