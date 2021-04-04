Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Cashes Checks with Mei Mei

✖

One Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is cashing all the checks with Mei Mei! The debut season of the anime adaptation for Gege Akutami's original manga series was one of the most popular releases of the Fall and Winter anime seasons, and it was especially fruitful for sales of the original manga. It's because with each new chapter or episode the series has introduced fans to all sorts of fun new characters with their own unique personalities. The Jujutsu world is full of fighters in it for their own reasons, and that's most reflective with Mei Mei.

Fans got to meet Mei Mei with the first season of the series in short bursts, and there's a good reason for that as she's one of the few independently operating Jujutsu Sorcerers who really only fights for money. If you pay her well enough, she'll put all of her first grade Sorcerer abilities to work, and it's that blend of cool and mischievous that artist @sronnie19 brought to life with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

As teased by the final events of the first season, we'll be seeing a lot more of Mei Mei in the future. Although she was only an observer during the events of the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, she and Aoi Todo felt they had seen enough to recommend Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, Nobara Kugisaki, Maki Zenin, and Panda as potential first grade sorcerers as well. But she's also involved in something with Satoru Gojo as he's seen forwarding her a huge chunk of funds for some plan he's got brewing.

While there has yet to be a second season announced for the series just yet, these teases in the season finale alongside the confirmation that a new movie adapting the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel on the way pretty much necessitate a second season after that. There would be too much left hanging on the vine from characters like Mei Mei and faces we saw in the tail end of the first season.

But what did you think of Mei Mei's debut in the anime? What would you want to see from her in a potential second season of the series? What did you think of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season overall? Let us know your thoughts about all things Jujutsu Kaisen in the comments!