Jujutsu Kaisen Fans are Ready for the Anime's First Movie
Jujutsu Kaisen fans are ready for the anime's first movie! The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's manga series has been one of the best received debuts in recent memory, and it essentially dominated both the Fall and Winter anime seasons during its run. With the final episode of the series officially aired as of this past week, it was announced that the anime will be continuing with a brand new movie. But this movie will be going an unexpected route as it will be adapting the special short story Akutami wrote long before the release of the main Jujutsu Kaisen series.
Adapting Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, the new movie will be showing the story behind Yuta Okkotsu and his first year in Jujutsu Tech alongside the now second years we meet in the series, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda. Yuta's story is incredibly important to the franchise, and thus this movie will serve as a bridge before the potential second season of the series.
With this movie scheduled for a Winter release in Japan, fans have been super excited to see the anime continue in such a massive way! Read on to see what Jujutsu Kaisen fans are saying about the franchise's plans for its first movie, and let us know your thoughts!
Are you excited to see the anime continue with a new movie? Curious to learn more about Yuta? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Thank You MAPPA!
prevnext
Thank you Jujutsu Kaisen and Akutami Gege-sensei🙇🏻♀️❤️
Thank you MAPPA and all the people who are involved in the anime production.
I’m looking forward to the volume 0 movie and hopefully, a second season! pic.twitter.com/2JEGtvfXmI— shiro @ Gojo Satoru🤞🏻 (@kaikaikitan) March 26, 2021
Get Ready to Meet Yuta!
prevnext
So we will maybe have a movie adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0 ??? Yuta Okkotsu LETS GO!#JujutsuKaisen #JJK #呪術廻戦 #anitwt pic.twitter.com/IVe378KU5I— Jenna ᯓ (@chosoqt) March 23, 2021
It Really is a Full Circle Moment!
prevnext
Vol 0 started off as a short series but it was so well received that It sparked a highly successful full serialised manga in Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the best anime adaptations in recent memory for the latter and now it’s getting it’s own movie.
Talk about coming full circle pic.twitter.com/Q1cGfy75ol— JetBlack 漆黒 (@DarkShadowGoat) March 26, 2021
Maki Fans Will Be Eating Well...
prevnext
i can’t wait to see the volume 0 movie starring not yuta okkotsu#劇場版呪術廻戦0 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/kICrAn2Jgi— Sachi on #GIRLBOSS Nobara (@ayanarts) March 28, 2021
A New (Old) Look for Gojo!
prevnext
SO WE'RE GOING TO SEE...GOJO SATORU IN HIS WHITE EYE BANDAGE IN JUJUTSU KAISEN MOVIE VOLUME 0 😭#jjk #JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/LfFeB5yEJu— EN ☕︎ || bokuaka socmed au ✨ (@kageyamasmilee) March 26, 2021
Time to Meet the New (Old) Crew!
prevnext
#JujutsuKaisen volume 0 movie say hello to the new mcs pic.twitter.com/UevwOYtXA8— ♑️❗️©️⭕️ (@froagie) March 27, 2021
So Much Coming this Winter!
prevnext
Winter 2022 is going to be so fun, Jujutsu Kaisen movie for volume 0 and AoT S4 Part 2 pic.twitter.com/hmrRgs2Wuo— inumaki’s voice simp (@awhippedmulti) March 28, 2021
Looking Cool Already!
prevnext
LOOK AT THEM, I'M LOSING IT JJK MOVIE VOL 0 LET'S GO#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/GXfrZRg7cn— phoenix | skts, ytmk | fushi (@altphoenixx) March 26, 2021
But Seriously, Thank You
prevnext
Jujutsu Kaisen is gonna be a movie!!!
I didn't expect that vol.0 would really become a movie😭
I'll definitely go and watch the movie!!!
Thank you Jujutsu Kaisen.— Kyle Anime Scouter (@kylescouter) March 26, 2021
Thank you MAPPA...🙏#JujutsuKaisen #呪術廻戦 pic.twitter.com/IBMjPBUtHN
The Hype is Real
prev
Jujutsu Kaisen Vol 0 movie announcement PV has almost 400k faves and 200k rts
This is huge ...even Kimetsu couldn't achieve that. JJK hype is real.— 八咫烏 (@hach_family) March 27, 2021