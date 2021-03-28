Jujutsu Kaisen fans are ready for the anime's first movie! The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's manga series has been one of the best received debuts in recent memory, and it essentially dominated both the Fall and Winter anime seasons during its run. With the final episode of the series officially aired as of this past week, it was announced that the anime will be continuing with a brand new movie. But this movie will be going an unexpected route as it will be adapting the special short story Akutami wrote long before the release of the main Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Adapting Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, the new movie will be showing the story behind Yuta Okkotsu and his first year in Jujutsu Tech alongside the now second years we meet in the series, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki and Panda. Yuta's story is incredibly important to the franchise, and thus this movie will serve as a bridge before the potential second season of the series.

With this movie scheduled for a Winter release in Japan, fans have been super excited to see the anime continue in such a massive way! Read on to see what Jujutsu Kaisen fans are saying about the franchise's plans for its first movie, and let us know your thoughts!

