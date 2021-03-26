Jujutsu Kaisen Finale Impresses with a Double Black Flash: Watch

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's season finale impressed with a double Black Flash! The first season of the incredibly successful first anime debut of the series has officially come to an end with its newest episode, and the final few episodes of the season managed to get in one final arc and series of battles for the main trio of Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushigoro. The penultimate episode of the series showed off Megumi's final fight of the season as he pushed beyond his limits to take down a special-grade cursed spirit all by himself, and now it's Yuji and Nobara's turn.

The penultimate episode of the season ended with a major cliffhanger that saw Yuji and Nobara come across two of the Death Painting Wombs that had been stolen by Mahito prior. The season finale brings this fight to its fullest, and its ultimate conclusion as Yuji and Nobara work in such a sync that the two of them are able to utilize the powerful Black Flash technique at the same time! Check it out:

“When cursed energy flashes black” This is the best 2 v 2 fight I’ve seen animated in years, zero exaggeration. Nobara & Yuji’s moment was incredible. They are so amazing. The OST, the impact... everything was so beautiful pic.twitter.com/9EdPpdrHAs — Malik (@LuhEasy) March 26, 2021

When Yuji Itadori first tapped into the Black Flash technique in the fight against Hanami, it was a totally powerful move that he happened to come across by chance. It was soon explained that while this is totally random for Jujutsu Sorcerors, it is possible to use them simultaneously when a fighter reaches a sort of "zone" that heightens all of their senses. It's how Yuji was eventually able to use it five times in that fight alone.

This is kind of what happens here as Yuji and Nobara worked together to defeat the brothers Eso and Kechizu. The two of them were so sync with one another in terms of both dodging and dealing damage that when the two of them work together to deal the final blow to their two opponents, their power fluctuates together and both are able to inject a bit of Black Flash into their respective cursed techniques.

Given all of the big fights this season, it's impressive to see Jujutsu Kaisen's anime going out with a big move like this. But it's far from the end of the anime franchise as there's already plans for a new feature film taking on the story from the prequel! But what did you think of Yuji and Nobara's Double Black Flash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!