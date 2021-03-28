Jujutsu Kaisen: Where to Start the Manga After Season One's Finale

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has come to a close following its big anime debut, and fans are eager to see what comes for the show next. With a movie on the way, it may be a bit before season two comes to TV, but you can still keep up with Yuji elsewhere. After all, the manga still has a lot to cover before ending, and we're here with a guide on how to carry on your supernatural journey.

If you did not know, season one of Jujutsu Kaisen ended this past week, and its finale was can epic one. The episode focused on Nobara and Yuji as the pair carried on with a big battle. By the time the episode closed, fans were ready to see what Jujutsu Kaisen has in store next, and you can only find that out in the manga.

(Photo: MAPPA)

The season one finale ended by adapting chapter 63 of Jujutsu Kaisen. The story, which is found in volume eight, is marks the end of the Death Painting arc. Now, you can check out the manga as the next arc in question focuses on all things Gojo.

The next story in the manga is Gojo's Past arc which begins with chapter 65 after some set up. The following arc is one of the biggest in the entire manga as readers will come upon the Shibuya Incident arc. This is one of the biggest points in the manga as Geto sets an epic plan into motion. As you can imagine, this arc will be a huge one for season two, so manga readers will want to visit it ahead of time to get the scoop.

As for when season two might air, well - it all depends on the Jujutsu Kaisen movie. The series is getting a film that will adapt its prequel, so that needs to come out first. Currently, fans expect season two to go live in late 2022 if not 2023, so audiences will want to keep a close eye on the supernatural series.

Do you have any plans to check out the Jujutsu Kaisen manga? Or are you going to wait for the anime to return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.