Jujutsu Kaisen Releases New Merch That Creates Edible Sukuna Fingers

One of the biggest elements of the Shonen franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen, has been Yuji Itadori's struggle with the king of the curses living inside of himself in Sukuna, but now fans of the anime series created by Gege Akutami will have the opportunity to walk in the protagonist's shoes by making the fingers of Sukuna themselves. With Jujutsu Tech set to return via the upcoming prequel film that will study the world of the supernatural long before Yuji Itadori became the protagonist, the Shonen series has hit new heights since the first season landed thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA.

One of the major goals of Yuji, and the entirety of Jujutsu Tech, is collecting all of Sukuna's fingers and feeding them to the young sorcerer, who is becoming more powerful as he learns not only how to harness his cursed energy, but also consumes more of the extremities of the king of curses. While a demonic entity inhabiting a Shonen protagonist is nothing new for the genre, with the likes of Naruto and Bleach exploring this territory, Sukuna himself is perhaps the most evil being we've seen inhabiting the body of an anime hero in quite some time, if ever.

Twitter Outley Hobby-Genki shared the details of the upcoming merchandise that allows fans of Jujutsu Kaisen to recreate the cursed fingers, using either chocolate or water, wherein you can create sweet or ice appendages for the Shonen series that has hit new levels of popularity:

Sukuna himself has certainly earned his place as one of the strongest beings in the universe created by Gege Akutami, with no malevolent creature or hero that has come close to defeating the being hiding within Itadori's body. With the mangaka behind the series hinting that the end of the series is on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Yuji is eventually able to eat all the fingers of Sukuna and what that will mean for the world of Jujutsu Tech.

