Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Imagines Megumi's Sukuna Possession

✖

One creative Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has imagined what it would look like if Megumi Fushiguro were the one possessed by Sukuna instead! Gege Akutami's original manga series officially kicked off with Yuji Itadori decided to chomp down on the cursed item and found himself suddenly possessed by one of the strongest Cursed Spirits of all time. But while he was able to control it, the lingering threat of Sukuna deciding to activate within his body remains one of the major key factors of the series overall. Making things even more intriguing is the fact that Sukuna seems to have plans for Megumi Fushiguro too.

In the brief interactions Sukuna has had with Megumi in the anime's debut season and beyond, the Cursed Spirit seems to have something in mind for the young sorcerer as he senses something within Megumi. What if things were different, however, and Megumi ended up being the one with Sukuna trapped in his body instead? What would it look like if Megumi's power was boosted by Sukuna's possession and vice versa? Artist @delianlei has imagined just that and crafted a twisted fusion of the two on Instagram that imagines a much worst scenario for the Jujutsu world! Check it out below:

Seeing just how strong Yuji has become over the course of the series thanks to sharing a body with Sukuna, it certainly makes one wonder what could have happened with Megumi. The young Fushiguro also has a major plot unfolding over the course of the series thanks to his family's bloodline and what it means for his innate power, and Sukuna's plot also throws a wrench into this as well. It's why fans are excited to see the franchise continue with a feature film and possibly a second season someday.

The franchise will be continuing with a special look back at the history of this world with Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The film is hitting theaters in Japan later this December, and will be exploring the story of Yuta Okkotsu's first year enrolled in Jujutsu Tech. This story has some major ties into the future of the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise, and will likely play into Sukuna's overall plot as well as the anime hopefully continues.

But what do you think Sukuna has in mind for Megumi? What would the series look like if Megumi had been possessed by Sukuna instead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!