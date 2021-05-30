Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shows Off Nobara's Bloodiest Look

✖

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is showing off Nobara Kugisaki's bloodiest look! Gege Akutami's original manga series has been enjoying a huge new swell of popularity due to the success of its anime adaptation. But while it was a hit during the Fall 2020 anime season when it first premiere, the anime caught on with a whole new wave of fans during the second half of the anime running as part of the Winter 2021 schedule earlier this year. The anime's first season came to an end with the most intense fight for Nobara in the anime to date.

Bringing the Death Painting arc to an end with an explosive battle for each of the main trio, Yuji Itadori had worked with Nobara to bring down the Death Painting Womb brothers. This tag team showed Nobara was willing to even give up her own life if it meant destroying the threat, and used her own technique on herself to do it. This resulted in a brutal and bloody look for Nobara that comes through excellently with awesome cosplay from artist @akemi101xoxo on Instagram! Check it out below:

This particular Nobara look came about during the fight against Eso and Kechizu. With Eso's Cursed Technique quickly poisoning both she and Yuji, Nobara utilized a loop hole that tied her together with the enemies and had channeled her ability through her own body. With her body acting as a medium, she drove nails into her arm. It caused pain to herself, but to the Death Painting Wombs as well. But this was all worth it as it ended up being Nobara's best show of force in the series yet.

She might have had some standout moments in that first season, but her win/loss ratio was a little less than enviable considering how she really had very few opportunities to not only fight on her own but win on her own either. Thankfully this will all change if Jujutsu Kaisen gets a second season someday. It has yet to be confirmed whether or not this will happen, but the anime will be continuing forward with a feature film adapting the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel.

If you wanted to check out Jujutsu Kaisen for yourself, you can find the first season streaming with both Japanese and English dubs on Crunchyroll. You can also find the three most recent chapters of the manga release through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.