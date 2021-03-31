Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Highlights Nobara's Killer Finale Look

✖

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay highlights Nobara Kugisaki's killer look in the anime's first season finale! The debut season of the anime adaptation for Gege Akutami's original manga series ended its hugely successful run with the end of the Winter 2021 anime schedule, and with it brought some fierce fights to an end. The final arc of the anime series put Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushigoro, and Nobara Kugisaki to their ultimate test as they took on three special-grade level opponents, and this series of fights really showed off this main trio's respective sklills.

Because while Nobara has had some standout moments throughout the anime to this point, she has not really been able to truly show off her skills in a fight. Fighting against the Death Paintings however, Nobara went to a feral new level as she was using her own body as one of her Straw Doll resonance techniques. This attack showed off Nobara's coolest look yet, and this coolest look has been brought to life through some killer cosplay thanks to artist @miss.e.l.i.s.a on Instagram! Check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen's first season introduced Nobara Kugisaki along with several other major characters in the series, and each of them had gone on to have some major impacting moments of their own. Nobara was no different as she was a huge hit for fans of the anime, and she pushed herself even further in this season finale. Thinking that Eso's technique was going to kill her, she used her own body as a medium to cause pain to the Death Paintings for as long as she could while Yuji could deal the final blow.

Pushing herself beyond her limits in this final fight in particular, her Resonance technique even broke through and added a dash of the Black Flash technique together with Yuji. This was Nobara's best fight in the anime to date, and honestly her best fight because she managed to score a decisive victory and it was her first since her introduction at the beginning of the series. But it's really only a tease of what's to come from Nobara's future.

What did you think of Nobara's final fight of the season? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? Hoping to see her in action again in the anime's future? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!