Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Captures Nobara's Fierceness

Jujutsu Kaisen's Nobara Kugisaki has come to life with some awesome cosplay! Jujutsu Kaisen took the center stage of the Fall 2020 anime season as Gege Akutami's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine series made its debut with Studio MAPPA. Not only were fans quickly attached to the way the show was produced, much of what kept us coming back week after week was meeting all of the fun and quirky characters who would be working with and against the hero, Yuji Itadori. One heroine that became a big hit with fans early on was his new team mate, Nobara Kugisaki.

Kugisaki is a small town girl who became a Jujutsu Sorcerer in order to accomplish her dream of moving to the big city, and although she was a bit prickly toward Yuji at first (as she was bothered by his inexperience) it soon became clear just how fast of friends the two of them had become. Now artist @chamomile_cami has brought this personality to life with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Kugisaki hasn't been seen much in Jujutsu Kaisen's first season relative to how much some of the other characters have been around, but it's because Yuji had to pretend he had died following his heart being ripped out by Sukuna. But while Yuji has been training and fighting powerful threats on his own alongside Nanami, that's going to change fairly soon when the anime returns for the rest of its debut season.

Following a short hiatus for the holiday, Jujutsu Kaisen will be returning later this month for the final half of its debut season. The second cour of the series will kick off a brand new arc that will reunite Yuji with Kugisaki and Fushigoro as they'll need all the firepower they can get for the upcoming Goodwill Event against the Jujutsu Tech sister school in Kyoto. The Kyoto Goodwill Event arc will usher in all sorts of new allies, foes, and fights, so fans excited to see what's coming next are in for a treat!

