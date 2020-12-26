Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Holiday Hiatus

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has announced it's going on a brief hiatus for the holidays. The inaugural season of Gege Akutami's anime adaptation has been one of the most popular releases of the Fall 2020 anime season, and now the first cour of the season has officially come to an end. Episode 13 of the series officially aired on December 25th, and with it brought the first major arc of the series to an end with a climactic fight against Mahito. While fans are gearing up for the season's next big story, the anime itself is going to be taking a break for the holiday season.

The official Twitter account for the series has announced that Jujutsu Kaisen's anime will be returning on January 15th next year. Meaning that it will be at least a three week break for the holiday season before Jujutsu Kaisen returns with the start of its second cour in Episode 14 of the series.

Thankfully Jujutsu Kaisen has already revealed the first real look at what we can expect to see with the rest of the anime's debut season during a special presentation at Jump Festa 2021 Online. The second cour will kick off the even more action-packed Kyoto Goodwill Event arc that brings back some familiar faces and introduces plenty of new potential allies and foes Yuji and the others will face off against.

What did you think of the first half of Jujutsu Kaisen's first season? How did you like the final moments of the fight with Mahito? Ready to see what the second cour of the season brings when it returns in mid-January? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!