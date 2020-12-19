Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Next Big Arc with New Key Visual

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is now teasing the next big arc for the anime with an intense new key visual! The newest episode of the anime adaptation brought the first major cour of the debut season to a close. While there's still going to be an episode or two exploring the fallout of the battle against Mahito, the anime will soon be gearing up for the next major arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series. With this new arc comes a whole host of new additions to the anime, and some major new battles for Yuji Itadori and the others to face.

The official Twitter account for Jujutsu Kaisen dropped a new key visual for the first season of the series teasing the anime's take on the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc. This arc capitalizes on the promise from Aoi Todo's introduction to the anime with his return alongside the other students from Jujutsu Tech's Kyoto sister school. Along with Todo comes some brand new faces that you can see in the key visual below:

The Kyoto Goodwill Event arc will be introducing some new characters from Kyoto Prefectural Jujutsu High School, and their voices have been confirmed as well with Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mechamaru Ultimate, Rie Kugimiya as Momo Nishimiya, Satoshi Hino as Noritoshi Kamo, and one not seen in the visual, Yoko Hikasa as Utahime Iori. This arc has been teased throughout the anime's first couple of episodes, but soon fans will see what Nobara and Megumi have been training for this whole time while they thought Yuji was dead.

The second cour of the series begins in January 2021, and the opening and ending themes for the new episodes have been set as well with a new opening titled "Vivid Vice" as performed by Who-ya Extended, and a new ending theme titled "Give It Back" as performed by Co shu Nie. Now fans can sit back and wait for this major battle heavy arc to kick off in full!

What do you think of this first look at Jujutsu Kaisen's next big arc? Curious to see how the anime takes on the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!