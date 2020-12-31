Jujutsu Kaisen Polls as the Internet's Top Anime of 2020

✖

When it comes to anime and 2020, things went better than most expected. The advent of COVID-19 put a halt to most sectors of the entertainment industry, but animation persevered. In fact, the medium came out on top of 2020 in most ways, and a new poll suggests Jujutsu Kaisen is the king of new series this past year.

The information comes from My Anime List, a popular aggregate site for anime reviews. The site held its annual poll for the year's most popular TV anime, and Jujutsu Kaisen came in at a landslide.

According to the results, the supernatural anime came in first place for 2020 with nearly 280,000 votes. The series managed to take over Re:Zero as the show's second season garnered just over 222,000 votes from users.

As for the rest of the top list, third place went to The God of High School with 210,988 votes. Kaguya-sama: Love is War carried fourth place before Tower of God secured the following spot. Haikyuu: To the Top came in sixth place with Rent-a-Girlfriend coming in seventh and The Misfit of Demon King Academy followed up. Finally, ninth place fell to Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You.

Looking at this list, you can see that Studio MAPPA is enjoying quite the year. The God of High School was handled by the studio earlier this year before it moved to Jujutsu Kaisen. The company is juggling the supernatural series right now alongside Attack on Titan season four. And as Jujutsu Kaisen prepares to enter its second arc in 2021, the new year should treat this studio nicely as well.

What do you make of this popularity poll? Is Jujutsu Kaisen your top pick for 2020?