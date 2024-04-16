Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Puts Wild Spin on Nobara's Worst Moment

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 really put all of the characters through the wringer, and a hilarious cosplay is putting a new spin on Nobara Kugisaki's worst moment in the anime yet! Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adapted the Shibuya Incident arc and it was the most devastating in the series to date as many characters lost their lives or took major injuries over the course of big fights throughout the episodes. It was definitely much worse for some than others, and fans are still left in limbo with the fate of some of the key fan favorites at season's end.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 had Nobara's worst moment when she was struck by Mahito, and seemed to be taken out for good. It's yet to be fully confirmed whether or not she truly has died (and it's a mystery that's actually still yet to be revealed in Gege Akutami's original manga either), so all fans have to go on is her distressing final appearance with both the anime and manga. But artist Low Cost Cosplay has shared a wild twist on this image with some very creative Nobara cosplay. Check it out:

What's Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to give an update on its potential release window or date as of the time of publication. Nobara won't be seen much in the next season, but you can revisit all of her big moments so far with the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with Crunchyroll ahead of the new episodes.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What did you think of Nobara's final moments in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!