Jujutsu Kaisen Short Brings Gojo vs Sukuna to Life

Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of popular characters, but no sorcerer can touch Gojo Satoru. The Chosen One is not only the strongest sorcerer in the world but also the most popular. Since the series debuted, Gojo's battle have been a highlight in the manga, and the anime has taken them to new levels. So of course, M Studio is now going viral after they adapted Gojo's most recent fight with Sukuna into an anime.

The clip, which can be seen below, is nothing short of epic. It centers focus on Gojo as the sorcerer throws down against Sukuna. If you are caught up with the manga, you will know this battle couldn't have had higher stakes. With Sukuna inhabiting Megumi's body, the fate of the world and jujutsu society rested on Gojo's chances here. That is why he pushed his Hollow Purple to new heights, and that moment is captured on screen here.

Clearly, this fan-made anime was a labor of love, and it has fans salivating for more. It is going to be a hot minute before the actual Jujutsu Kaisen anime gets to this arc. However, we do know more content is on the way. In the wake of Jujutsu Kaisen season two, the anime confirmed more episodes are not the way, and season three should dive into the Culling Game when it goes live.

For now, Gojo vs Sukuna will have to live with fans until MAPPA Studios can tackle it. If you want to see more of the King of Curses, well – the manga has you covered. Jujutsu Kaisen puts out new chapters weekly on the Shonen Jump app. So for more information on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

