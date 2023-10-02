Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Promo Shares Peek at Its Emotional Climax

Jujutsu Kaisen season two is well into its Shibuya arc by now. After a tense showdown at the train station, Gojo has been sealed, and the world has been introduced to the being possessing Geto. There is more trauma on the horizon as Yuji's squad still has plenty of foes to fight before this arc ends, and now Jujutsu Kaisen season two has given fans a peek at its big climax.

The scene in question comes courtesy of a behind-the-scenes special released by Real Folder. As you can see below, the featurette includes a clip of an actor at work. We can see the man kneeling on the ground performing while a crew in the room records his lines. And if you look closely, you can see the actor is none other than Junya Enoki.

Yes, the voice actor for Yuji Itadori is the one putting on this intense performance, and he's giving it his all. You can see all of the emotions running through Enoki during his clip, and while anime fans may not know what is going on, manga readers can tell at a glance. There is only one scene in the Shibuya arc capable of eliciting this kind of emotion in Yuji, and that is Sukuna's awakening.

If you are familiar with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, then you will know this scene. The arc follows Yuji in the wake of Gojo's sealing as the boy becomes our curses' number one target. A few people come to Yuji in hopes of awakening Sukuna, and they do manage to make the King of Curses appear. What follows can only be described as a massacre as Sukuna flexes his power. When Yuji resumes control of his body, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga stresses how emotional the whole thing made the boy, and it seems this BTS special has given us a taste of what that scene will be like.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen as is, season two is still airing new episodes weekly. You can find the series streaming on Crunchyroll right now. So for those needing more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

