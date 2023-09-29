Jujutsu Kaisen is Selling a Real-Life Prison Realm From Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc has upped the stakes for Yuji Itadori and his fellow young Jujutsu Tech classmates in the anime's second season. Thanks to the success of Suguru Geto's plan, the all-powerful teacher known as Satoro Gojo now finds himself locked away inside of the nefarious Prison Realm. Set to be trapped in this alternate reality for quite some time, the supernatural shonen series is giving fans the chance to pick up a replication of the creepy cube.

All Seguru Geto needed was one minute of distraction to keep Gojo preoccupied to put his plan into action. Thanks to Gojo's insurmountable strength, the villains came to the conclusion that killing the Jujutsu Tech teacher was downright impossible. To find a way to take Gojo off the board, Geto has employed the Prison Realm to lock Yuji's mentor away. With the Shibua Incident Arc now in full swing, the staff and students of Jujutsu Tech now find themselves at a severe disadvantage as they must now take on the world's most powerful villains without the aid of Gojo. As MAPPA continues to follow the second season, Jujutsu Kaisen will have some major moments taking place before the season finale.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Prison Realm Can Be Bought

Premium Bandai has opened up pre-orders on its official site for fans of the supernatural shonen series to own the Prison Realm replica. Retailing for around $49 USD, the cube will be released in February of next year. The cube will also have lines recorded from the voice actors for Gojo and Geto in Yuichi Nakamura and Takahiro Sakurai respectively.

(Photo: Premium Bandai)

Jujutsu Kaisen hasn't just been making waves thanks to its anime adaptation, but the manga series as well. With the Shibuya Incident Arc now over in the printed story, Gojo is dealing with an entirely new problem that many fans of Jujutsu Tech are quite familiar with. While Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has yet to be confirmed for a third season, there is plenty of material for MAPPA to cover when it comes to the story of Yuji Itadori and company.

Will you be adding the Prison Realm to your anime collection? What are your predictions for the remainder of the Shibuya Incident Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.