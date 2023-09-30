Jujutsu Kaisen Fan-Anime Brings Chapter 221 to Life: Watch

The Shibuya Incident Arc has thrown some major curveballs at Jujutsu Tech's staff and student body in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. With Gojo now locked in the Prison Realm thanks to the devious plot put into motion by "Suguru Geto", the manga has gone viral more than once this year thanks to some major moments taking place in the supernatural shonen. In honor of the major moments taking place in Jujutsu Kaisen's printed story, one fan animation depicts a long-awaited moment from creator Gege Akutami.

Warning. If you haven't kept up to date with Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory. In Jujutsu Kaisen's anime series, Gojo has been locked away inside of the Prison Realm, leaving Yuji Itadori and his friends at Jujutsu Tech the task of protecting the world from supernatural threats. With Suguru Geto never being more powerful, the anime adaptation has a long road ahead of it before hitting the manga's current moments. In the manga, Gojo has finally been released from the Prison Realm and has had a devastating fight agains Sukuna, the king of curses, that is has dealt the Jujutsu Tech teacher some terrifying blows.

Gojo's Next Battle Might Be His Last

Despite the Shibuya Incident Arc playing out in the anime, it will most likely be some time before the anime adaptation catches up with its source material. Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm if a third season will arrive for Jujutsu Kaisen's television series, though considering the show's popularity, it seems like a surefire bet that the adaptation will continue past season two. When the latest storyline involving Gojo hits the anime, it is sure to rock the anime world.

Despite the big moment of Gojo being locked away finally taking place in the anime adaptation, the Shibuya Incident Arc is far from finished. As Suguru Geto and his villainous allies have accomplished their task, the heroes and villains are on a collision course as Yuji Itadori is attempting to free his mentor along with the innocent civilians of Shibuya. With both the current storyline and the Hidden Inventory Arc, Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is one of the biggest anime events of 2023.

Do you think Gojo will ultimately survive the latest manga arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Jujutsu Tech.