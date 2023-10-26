Jujutsu Kaisen's Nanami Receives MVP Cosplay

Nanami has been a worthy replacement to Gojo so far, as the Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerer was able to accomplish some big things in the Shibuya Incident Arc so far. With the arrival of the latest episode, we've seen that the recent arc has more in store for the adult hero as he is fighting against some new threats while trying to protect the students of Jujutsu Tech. Thanks to his recent "MVP" status, it should come as no surprise that cosplayers are taking the chance to bring the sorcerer to life.

Nanami has always been a unique sorcerer when it comes to the colorful cast of characters that were brought to life by creator Gege Akutami. Rather than existing as a full-time teacher, Nanami normally finds himself struggling with his role as a guardian of the peace as he walks between the worlds of the mundane and the supernatural. Despite the fact that Nanami might not be a full-time hero, you might not be able to tell considering just how powerful he is, especially in the recent events of the Shibuya Arc. Saving Nobara from certain death during a recent confrontation, Nanami has gained quite the following after he demonstrated just how strong he is in the face of adversity.

Jujutsu Kaisen's MVP Returns

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season might have started with the Hidden Inventory Arc, but it made up for lost time with Yuji Itadori by giving the anime protagonist his biggest challenge to date. Nanami has luckily been a beneficial force for the heroes, though the latest episode sees him clashing with an unexpected foe and taking on some aquatic challenges. As Geto's forces remain a serious threat, expect Nanami to continue to play a significant role.

While Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has been making some big headlines, the manga has done the same by throwing some major curveballs at readers in recent chapters. Taking place long after the conclusion of the Shibuya Incident Arc, the supernatural shonen's story is a very different place from this current anime arc.

Do you think Nanami has earned his title as Jujutsu Kaisen's season two MVP? Has the Shibuya Incident Arc pulled away as your favorite arc of the anime to date?