Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 Stills Released

Are you ready to revisit Shibuya? If so, then Jujutsu Kaisen has just what you need. This week marks the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season two episode 15, and we have just been given our first peek at the big comeback.

As you can see below, a number of stills were just released for Jujutsu Kaisen season two. We can see a number of curses here at play as Halloween continues in Shibuya. Of course, there are also a number of sorcerers shown here fighting back against the threat, but a few of these faces have fans doing a double take.

For once, it seems Toji is back in full swing, and the reanimated fighter is looking to let loose. We know the man just arrived at the battlefield where Megumi is, so you know the pair are destined for a very uncomfortable reunion.

And of course, there is a certain King of Curses shown in these stills. We get an ominous look at Sukuna in these new stills, and the villain is bathed in red light. It seems like Sukuna is worked up about what's happening in Shibuya, but Yuji better be on his toes lest he lose his body to the raving curse.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, you can check it out easily enough. The series is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its full synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

