Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Burns It Down With Jogo

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has fully brought Jogo into the big fights of the Shibuya Incident arc at last, and one awesome cosplay is helping to burn it all down with the Special Grade Cursed Spirit! Jujutsu Kaisen introduced Gojo as one of the more dangerous curses that were hanging around with Suguru Geto in the first season of the series, and although he had a frightening debut sequence, Jogo really hasn't been seen in a full fight yet as other members of Geto's group have been more on the front lines. That is until now as he's forced to move.

With some of the stronger curses being defeated in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 so far, Jogo has officially entered the fight in a surprising way as he now finds himself squaring off against Sukuna for the future of his plan for curses overall. With the anime preparing to show off more of his fiery powers in action, artist sailorkayla on TikTok is already setting screens on fire with a scary good cosplay for the Cursed Spirit. Check it out in action below:

How to Catch Up With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has reached a pivotal phase of the Shibuya Incident arc as it won't be much longer until fans get to see its fiercest fights take shape, and Jogo's in one of them as he prepares to face Sukuna. You can currently catch up with everything that's happened in Jujutsu Kaisen's first two seasons so far (and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to get up to speed before the new episodes continue. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

