Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 Images Released

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc is arguably the biggest storyline of the anime adaptation to date. Kicking off by featuring Gojo trapped in the Prison Realm and unleashing countless threats to Yuji Itadori and company, things have only gone from bad to worse for our supernatural heroes. As the second season marches on, the shonen series has released new images for the seventeenth episode that is once again set to not only focus on Sukuna, but also take the opportunity to introduce a terrifying new figure to the anime.

The Shibuya Incident Arc has been a chaotic exercise when it comes to the sheer amount of players that are on the board. Following Yuji Itadori's fight against the blood-manipulating villain known as Choso, the hero's body has once again been taken over by the king of curses Sukuna. Sukuna has long been considered one of the most powerful entities in the universe created by Gege Akutami, and he has proven it in rapid succession in season two. While the king of curses is most assuredly an evil figure, Sukuna is looking for a fight and has been more than happy to kill anyone in his path, hero and villain alike. In his most recent battle, Sukuna killed the fire-wielding curse Jogo.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 Preview

The preview images for the upcoming seventeenth episode not only give us new looks at Sukuna, but a fresh look at a terrifying new curse that is entering the fray. Gojo's influence was a major factor in keeping some evil beings at bay, and with the Jujutsu Tech teacher now gone, the floodgates have been opened. Even if all these new threats are handled, Geto and Mahito are still lying in wait to eliminate all the heroes that are aiming to free Gojo from the Prison Realm.

Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to confirm that a third season is in the works, though it's a surefire bet that Yuji's story will continue from Studio MAPPA. The manga has followed the Jujutsu Tech players for quite some time following the Shibuya Incident Arc, meaning that there is more than enough story from the source material to warrant a number of anime seasons.

What have been your favorite moments of the Shibuya Incident Arc so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.