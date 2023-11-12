Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Manga With Special Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga are currently in the midst of massive new battles, and the manga is highlighting some of the standout characters with a special new trailer! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has reached the climax of the Shibuya Incident with the latest episodes of the anime, and the manga is currently in the next major phase of the Culling Game, so there are intense battles popping up in each and every new Jujutsu Kaisen release at the moment. Which also means it's a pretty great time to be a fan of the franchise as there's something to enjoy all the time.

With both the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga working their way through some intense new fights with an uncertain future for the both of them, it's now the best time to check out how everything's going down. To highlight how cool the manga has been so far, Jujutsu Kaisen has dropped a special new trailer for the manga showing off some of the Domain Expansions and characters that have been shown in the series thus far. You can check out the Jujutsu Kaisen manga trailer below.

How to Catch Up With Jujutsu Kaisen

You can find the Jujutsu Kaisen manga's three most recent chapters for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription). If the anime is more your speed, you can catch up with everything that's happened in Jujutsu Kaisen's second season so far (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

How are you liking Jujutsu Kaisen's anime and manga right now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!