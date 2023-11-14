Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now in the midst of the climax of the Shibuya Incident arc as there are still some pretty big fights that need to break out, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 17 of the season! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been heating up with the Shibuya Incident as it has resulted in some huge deaths and losses over the course of the fights so far, but there are still many more to look forward to as the anime continues its run through the Fall 2023 season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 kicked off some surprise fights against Toji Fushiguro that left Megumi worse for wear, and he even took a fatal blow as the episode came to an end. This is only one of the big cliffhangers too as Sukuna is also on the loose after defeating Jogo in a one to one fight. Now fans have gotten the first look at what could be coming next with the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17, and you can check it out below.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 41

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 17 is titled "Thunderclap Part 2" and will be releasing on Thursday, November 16th overseas before being available to stream exclusively with Crunchyroll not long after. Now that some of the biggest fights are about to kick in, you can catch up with everything that's happened in the second season so far (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen's next Season 2 episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!