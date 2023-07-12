Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares Episode 2 Synopsis, Stills

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is here, and the anime has made one hell of a comeback. If you did not know, the hit series returned to television at the start of July some years after season one wrapped. This new season has put MAPPA Studios to work as fans have incredibly high expectations for Jujutsu Kaisen. Now, the anime is doing its best to meet those demands, and our first peek at episode two proves MAPPA is on the right path.

As you can see below, a set of stills were just released for Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode. The images come from episode two of the season, and they show a number of familiar faces. After all, it is hard to overlook Gojo here as he is shown with a hand outstretched. Another one of the stills highlights Geto as he seems to be staring at something out of frame.

The other still images are focused on newcomers in season two, but Jujutsu Kaisen readers will know them well. For one, we can see Toji Fushiguro in one shot as the older man is seen looking bored with his face resting on his hand. As for the other still, we can see Riko in a cute navy-white uniform.

Obviously, Jujutsu Kaisen is going to continue the action when episode two drops this week, and Gojo will be in the center of it all. The anime is showing us how Gojo became the beast we know him in present day. With Geto and Shoko's help, Gojo managed to break through his shell and become a powerful sorcerer unbothered by apathy. It will fall on his team to keep Toji away from Rika and the impending doom facing jujutsu society. And thanks to MAPPA, we know this showdown is going to look perfect.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can binge season one on Crunchyroll ASAP. The show is streaming in full along with the anime's prequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. So for those wanting more information on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this first look at Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode? Are you liking season two so far?