Jujutsu Kaisen: Want Gojo's Sunglasses? You Can Get Them Right Now

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has arrived and with it, anime fans are taking a trip to the past. Focusing on Gojo Satoru as a student of Jujutsu Tech rather than a teacher, the most popular character of the shonen universe has a new style where he is rocking shades rather than a blindfold. If you're a big fan of Gege Akutami's shonen series, you can now have the opportunity to wear the same shades that the strongest teacher of the supernatural university wears.

As Jujutsu Kaisen fans know, Gojo is one of the most powerful characters in the series, managing to tear through most of the opponents that dare to threaten him. As the anime adaptation takes us into the past, the manga is crashing readers into the present by placing Gojo into one of his biggest battles of his career. While it might be easy to find a blindfold to mimic the Jujutsu Tech teacher, his sunglasses are a different story until now.

Here's Where You Can Buy Gojo's Shades

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the latest season of Jujutsu Kaisen, Crunchyroll has the premiere episode on its streaming service. The streaming service also shared an official description of the latest storyline, "The Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc": "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community."

"One mission is the escorting and erasure of the "Star Plasma Vessel", Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

Will you be picking up Gojo's glasses? Has the Jujutsu Tech teacher become your favorite character in the series?