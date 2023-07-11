Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked off the highly anticipated second season of the anime as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has dropped the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 2 of the new season! The anime taking on Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga was one of the biggest anime returns of the Summer overall, and the first episode introduced fans to a major flashback showing off a key mission from Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto's shared past. Now this new mission is heating up with the next episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 (serving as Episode 26 of the anime overall) is titled "Hidden Inventory 2" and the promo for the episode teases the next phase of Gojo and Geto's assignment to protect the vessel intended to be taken over by Tengen. It's a very important mission that will fill in some of the gaps left by the events of the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, and you can check out the promo (which features early versions of the episode itself in motion) for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

If you wanted to catch up with the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming its episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll along with the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. They begin to tease the first half of the new season as such, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community."

The synopsis continues with, "One mission is the escorting and erasure of the 'Star Plasma Vessel', Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

