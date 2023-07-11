Jujutsu Kaisen: Las Vegas MSG Sphere Sparks Comparisons to Jujutsu Domains

Recently, Las Vegas added a wild new attraction to its landscape. Clocking in at $2 billion USD, the Sphere Las Vegas opened its "doors" recently in Vegas and many anime fans swear that the display looks quite familiar with one of the biggest elements of the Jujutsu Kaisen World. The Sphere made the rounds on social media at the perfect time as Jujutsu Kaisen released the first highly anticipated episode of its second season to mark one of the biggest entries of the summer anime season.

For those who might not be following Jujutsu Kaisen, a "domain expansion" is one of the most powerful techniques that a cursed energy wielder can use. So far, in the anime adaptation, we've seen the likes of Yuji Itadori, Sukuna, Gojo, Megumi, and other heroes and villains create their own personal environment to potentially claim victory in a fight. Of course, each expansion will differ based on the abilities of the one who created it, though it will typically emerge as a dome-like locale that traps an opponent within it.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Las Vegas Domain Expansion

Following the debut of the wild new attraction, it didn't take long for anime fans to spot the resemblance between the $2 billion sphere and some of Jujutsu Kaisen's ultimate attacks. With the shonen series becoming one of the most popular anime properties in record time, the second season has become one of the biggest events of the summer anime season with only one installment hitting streaming platforms. Both the Hidden Inventory and Shibuya Incident Arcs will change the landscape of Jujutsu Tech forever this year.

In hyping up the wild display, the Senior Vice President of Brand Strategy and Creative Development said this on the official website of the MSG Sphere, "The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world. Last night's show provided a glimpse of the Exosphere's captivating power, and the possibilities for artists, partners, and brands to create compelling and impactful stories to connect with audiences in new ways."

