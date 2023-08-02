Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares Episode 5 Stills, Synopsis

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is making its way through its first arc, and the climax is just around the corner. This week promises to wrap Gojo's Past arc, and it has put our heroes through the wringer. Gojo and Geto underwent one of the most trying missions of their lives, and now, we've been given a look at how episode 5 will close this arc.

As you can see below, the first stills have been released of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5. The show promises to bring all of our heroes back to task as Gojo and Geto enter a new era. In fact, we can see two stills featuring these heroes, and it seems the pair are worse for wear.

In the wake of Rika's death, Gojo and Geto are in a dark place. Gojo looks dissociated in his close-up while Geto seems caught in grief. As for the other stills, well – we can see some familiar faces. One of them focuses on Megumi as a child as we know Gojo takes the boy in. The other? Well, it gives us a rare look at Yuki who seems rather perturbed by something.

Of course, a synopsis was also released for this Jujutsu Kaisen episode. You can read the blurb for season 2 episode 5 below:

"Gojo became the strongest and began to perform all of his missions alone. Inevitably, Geto was left alone more and more often. During that summer, cursed spirits began to appear more frequently, and Geto was constantly exorcising and capturing them. Why? One day, a certain person appeared before Geto. So what is the ending for Gojo, the strongest sorcerer, and Geto, the worst curse wielder?"

As you can see by this synopsis, Gojo and Geto are beginning to move apart. The pair are some of the strongest sorcerers in their world, but their latest mission have sent them to different extremes. Gojo has doubled down on his work and isolated himself while Geto is struggling to process his loss. In the end, Jujutsu Kaisen fans know this arc ends with Gojo and Geto on different sides, and it will be painful to watch their split. So if you are ready to see this duo go separate ways, well – you will get a front row seat soon.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, no fret! You can binge the anime on Crunchyroll as season 2 drops new episodes weekly. As for the manga, the Jujutsu Kaisen series can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis here: "For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

