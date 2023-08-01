Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen Collab Confirmed in New Teaser Trailer

Another Fortnite crossover was confirmed this week with Epic Games' battle royale game soon welcoming Jujutsu Kaisen characters to the Item Shop. The new collab was cemented in a teaser trailer released on Tuesday which showed at least four different people who will be part of the Jujutsu Kaisen collection, though we haven't yet seen the back blings, pickaxes, and other cosmetics that'll inevitably accompany these main skins. We do at least know when the skins will be released with Epic Games confirming that the first of the Jujutsu Kaisen cosmetics will be available alongside the release of the v25.30 update.

The trailer shared below was brief, but it at least gave us some characters to look forward to. From left to right, we see Gojo, Megumi, Yuji, and Nobara all confirmed to be part of the Jujutsu Kaisen crossover, each one of them sporting the attire they should be most familiar in albeit with Fortnite's softened style.

To break the curse, use the curse… pic.twitter.com/wsiAd2KXmw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2023

Of course, if you keep up with Fortnite leaks about upcoming skins, you probably were already aware that Jujutsu Kaisen had a very good chance of coming to Fortnite. Leaks from over the weekend suggested first that another big anime crossover was on the way before one Fortnite insider came forward with information saying that the collab would be with Jujutsu Kaisen. Those leaks turned out to be correct with pretty much all of the predictions confirmed at this point. The same leaker also shared some images that appeared to show other parts of the Jujutsu Kaisen collection including the cosmetics that'll be bundled with the different character skins, too, though we'll see more of those once the full sets are revealed.

With this new collab now confirmed, this makes for the latest of several crossovers Fortnite has unveiled in quick succession. Just the other day, the game got an unexpected Futurama crossover to coincide with the revival of the show and the new season that just released. The Terminator collection was also expanded recently with Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic T-800 skin added to the game.