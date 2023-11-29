Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Shows Off Yuta's Power

Jujutsu Kaisen first introduced Yuta Okkotsu with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight just how strong the Special Grade can really be! Before Jujutsu Kaisen got its full publication, series creator Gege Akutami had a short limited series that ended up being turned into a prequel for the main series that released later. This special four chapter prequel introduced fans to its main character, Yuta, who ended up being replaced by Yuji Itadori when the main series released a few years later. But as fans saw, Yuta was brought back in full in a much stronger way than ever before.

It's likely going to be a bit longer before Yuta returns in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, but fans are getting ready for this big comeback by keeping the character alive. As one of the few Special Grade level sorcerers who has the ability to be on par with someone like Satoru Gojo, Yuta's likely going to be a key character for whatever endgame plans that Akutami might have set for the series overall. This is showcased even further through artist april_wei_cosplay on Instagram who taps into Yuta's cool power. Check it out below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is now streaming on Crunchyroll along with the first two seasons of the anime. They begin to tease Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as such, "When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. 'It's a promise. When we both grow up, we'll get married.' Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. 'I want the confidence to say it's okay that I'm alive!' 'While I'm at Jujutsu High, I'll break Rika-chan's curse.'"

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. 'This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.' While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end?And what will happen to breaking Rika's curse...?"

