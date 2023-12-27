Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Finale Stills Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is coming to an end with its next episode, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the big finale with the first set of preview stills from Episode 23 of the season! The Shibuya Incident arc has led to one significant loss after another for Yuji Itadori and the remaining Jujutsu Sorcerers, and things were only getting more intense as they started fighting off against the fake Suguru Geto directly. But as the end of the previous episode teased, the end of the fight is nearing fast thanks to the arrival of Yuki Tsukumo.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will soon be ending the Shibuya Incident as the fights reach a stalemate, and it's going to kick off a long road of even more intense fights to come in the future of the anime. But first we have to see how the stand off between Yuki and Geto ends, and that's the focus of the preview images from Jujutsu Kaisen's Season 2 finale as they show off intense new looks at Geto, Yuki, Yuji, and even Choso as the anime teases what's going to happen in the final episode of the year. Check out the preview for Jujutsu Kaisen's Season 2 finale below.

When to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 is titled "Shibuya Incident: Gate Closed" and will be releasing on Thursday, December 28th overseas before being available to stream exclusively with Crunchyroll not long after. You can catch up with everything that's happened in the second season before it ends (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) now streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

