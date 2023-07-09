Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Season 2 Premiere With New Gojo Art

Jujutsu Kaisen has finally come back to screens with its highly anticipated Season 2 of the anime, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is celebrating its new premiere with some special new art for its main star, Satoru Gojo! The newest season of the anime taking on Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be tackling the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs for its first few episodes. These are known together by fans as the Gojo's Past arc because they highlight a very game changing mission from Gojo and Suguru Geto's shared pasts with one another leading into the events of the rest of the series to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has officially premiered its first episode this weekend and with it the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is already gearing up for its Blu-ray and DVD sales overseas. With the first cover for the first volume of episodes for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 revealed, Gojo has been chosen as the main cover star for the first wave of episodes for the Jujutsu Kaisen home video release in Japan. This means Gojo's gotten some cool new cover art for the occasion, and you can check out the new look at Gojo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's premiere below:

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

If you wanted to catch up with the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming its episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll along with the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. They begin to tease the first half of the new season as such, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community."

The synopsis continues with, "One mission is the escorting and erasure of the 'Star Plasma Vessel', Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

How are you liking Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's look into Gojo's past so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!