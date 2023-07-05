Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Assures the Manga Is Far From Done in New Note

There are some big movers and shakers in the Shonen landscape that are inching toward their conclusions. The likes of My Hero Academia and One Piece are in their final sagas, while more recently, Mashle: Magic And Muscles released its final chapter to the world. While in the past, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami, has hinted at the idea that the conclusion for the student body of Jujutsu Tech was on its way, he is now confirming that fans might wait a little longer for the grand finale.

Jujutsu Kaisen's creator stated earlier in 2023 that "it would be nice to bring the story to a close this year". With the manga throwing out some major events in recent chapters, including some long-awaited battles, the mangaka, and his editor, are assuring fans that there is plenty more to come.

Gege Akutami on Jujutsu Kaisen's Finale

Here's what the creator of Jujutsu Tech had to say when it came to working on the series as well as prepping for its finale, "I can't speak English but only Japanese and I've never even traveled outside of Japan. The fact that my manga has been able to cross the ocean and be enjoyed by so many people feels so mysterious to me but also, I'm very grateful. I'll do my best to meet fans' expectations all over the world as I wrap up the Jujutsu Kaisen story and as I also work on future manga as well."

Gege's Editor then clarified the statement, "The manga isn't going to end anytime soon but it's in its wrapping-up phase."

If you want to learn more about Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, here's how MAPPA breaks down the upcoming episodes that are arriving this week, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the "Star Plasma Vessel", Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen.

"So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

