Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Shibuya Incident Arc Start Date Announced

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is hitting screens in just a few more days as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has confirmed the start date for the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident Arc episodes! The anime taking on Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be tackling three major arcs for its big second season follow up. The first episodes will be taking on the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs, and the second wave of episodes will be adapting the hugest arc from the manga yet, Shibuya Incident.

With the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arcs forming the Gojo's Past saga being the focus of each of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's promotional materials, fans have been wondering when the Shibuya Incident Arc could kick off its episodes. Rather than make fans wait for the second cour of the season (which would have kicked off this October at that rate), Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed that the Shibuya Incident Arc episodes will be kicking off on August 31st in Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode Schedule Revealed

As detailed by the official Jujutsu Kaisen anime website, the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episodes airing from July 6 to August 3 will feature the Gojo's Past Arc. This will be followed by a recap episode on August 10th for Jujutsu Kaisen S2 and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, then another recap episode on August 17 for the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1. Then after a break on the week of August 24, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will return with the first episode of the Shibuya Incident Arc. While exact episode numbers have not been revealed just yet, at least fans know the biggest arc of the season won't be too far away!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premieres around the world on July 6th, and Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the new season alongside the new episodes debuting in Japan. It's yet to be revealed if these special recap episodes will be included in that offering, but at least these concrete dates on the schedule will have fans ready for when each particular new episode will hit either way.

What are you hoping to see from the start of the Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!