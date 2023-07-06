Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares First Episode Stills

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for a big comeback, and it is going to put Gojo on the map. If you did not know, the team at MAPPA Studios has been working on the anime's comeback for months now, and season two is almost here. So if you are eager to see what Jujutsu Kaisen has coming with its new premiere, a set of stills just hit the Internet.

As you can see below, a slew of images from Jujutsu Kaisen season two episode one is live, and it puts our favorites center stage. We can see Gojo in a number of shots as the younger sorcerer is pictured in high school. He is seen with his classmates like Goto, and there are others included in the stills you should recognize.

All High Quality Previews of Episode-1

Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2



"Year 2006. The irreversible blue spring of the two strongest people begins". pic.twitter.com/f0gN7koA8s — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) July 4, 2023

Set in the year 2006, this new arc of Jujutsu Kaisen promises to kickstart season two with ease. The arc is. dedicated to Gojo and his hidden past in high school. When Jujutsu Kaisen season two gets going this summer, it will do so with a flashback that takes Gojo back to the days when Geto was his best friend. This also means we will get to see how Gojo's bond with Geto fell apart, and Jujutsu Kaisen will expand on that as season two continues.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen ahead of its big season two drop, you can find season one streaming on Crunchyroll along with its prequel, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The manga is also ongoing as creator Gege Akutami is still working on Yuji's story. So for more details on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can learn more through its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

