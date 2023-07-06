Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 Is Now Streaming

It's been a little over two years since Jujutsu Kaisen's first anime season came to a close. While Studio MAPPA did give fans the first feature-length film of the franchise in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, many supernatural shonen enthusiasts have been counting down the days for Jujutsu Tech's comeback to the small screen. Well, the days of waiting have come to an end as the first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming online.

Unfortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will have to wait a bit longer to return to the present to once again follow Yuji Itadori and his fellow Jujutsu Tech students. Kicking off the season with the "Hidden Inventory Arc", Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is following the earlier days of Gojo before he became a teacher. Examining the events that led to Gojo and Suguru Geto becoming bitter enemies, the latest storyline will have some big implications for the future.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Premiere: Where To Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is a Crunchyroll exclusive, meaning you can access the premiere installment by clicking here on Crunchyroll's site. The first installment starts immediately with the arc from the past and goes to show how Gojo has quite a few similarities with his student Yuji.

Here is an official description from Crunchyroll when it comes to the first arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the "Star Plasma Vessel", Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

