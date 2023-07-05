Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Drops New Synopsis For Flashback Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is hitting Crunchyroll this week. Marked as one of the biggest events of the anime summer season, the anime adaptation is slated to start by focusing on Jujutsu Tech's past before it returns to the present. With the "Hidden Inventory Arc" set to explore the period of time when Gojo was a student rather than a teacher, a new description of the first arc has landed online thanks to Crunchyroll. Despite taking place in the past, Hidden Inventory will have big ramifications in the present.

It's been some time since we returned to the story of Yuji Itadori and his fellow classmates at Jujutsu Tech. Following the conclusion of the first anime season, the first film of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, took the opportunity to examine the life of the student who came before Yuji in Yuta Okkotsu. While Yuta isn't slated to have a major role like Gojo and Yuji in the upcoming second season, fans haven't seen the last of this powerful cursed energy wielder.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Breakdown

Here's how Crunchyroll describes the first arc that will kick off Jujutsu Kaisen's new season, "This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it's spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the "Star Plasma Vessel", Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…"

