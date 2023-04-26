Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Teases Gojo Throwback

Jujutsu Kaisen is set to make a comeback this summer, with the second season being produced once again by Studio MAPPA. Despite the fact that Jujutsu Kaisen was able to release a movie that became one of the biggest anime films of all time in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, it's been quite some time since we saw Yuji Itadori in action. While the shonen star will return in the upcoming new episodes this July, the season will also focus on the earlier days of teacher Gojo Satoru as new images give us a closer look at the younger sensei.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will have MAPPA translating some big moments from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Despite the prequel film not featuring Yuji and company, but instead focusing on the story of Yuta Okkotsu, we might just see some ramifications of the feature-length movie hit the television series. Gojo might be the strongest hero that is a part of Jujutsu Tech, but this certainly wasn't always the case, and we'll be given a closer look at his time as a student in the cursed energy university. On top of this, we'll have the opportunity to see how Gojo and his former friend Suguru Geto interacted before the latter became the shonen series' big bad.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Beginnings

MAPPA has released a character description for Gojo's homeroom teacher, Masamichi Yaga. While Satoru might be the strongest being at Jujutsu Tech now, this clearly wasn't always the case and it seems as though Yaga had quite the challenge on his hands when it came to setting Gojo on the right path. While the anime adaptation hasn't revealed how much of season 2 is dedicated to this prequel, it is sure to give anime fans a better understanding of the universe from creator Gege Akutami.

Masamichi Yaga Character Description:



He's the homeroom teacher of Gojo, Geto & Ieiri. He has a problem child, Gojo, on his hands. He wasn't wearing sunglasses at that time #JujutsuKaisen #JJKS2 pic.twitter.com/hCn2l7i2Pj — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) April 24, 2023

Presently, Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is continuing and has focused on a major moment for Gojo specifically. Without going into spoiler territory, the status quo of Yuji Itadori's teacher has changed astronomically, giving readers a moment that many have been waiting years for. While this moment is still quite far away when it comes to the anime series, it makes for one of the biggest scenes in the supernatural shonen series to date.

Are you hyped for season two of Jujutsu Kaisen? Is Gojo your favorite character in the supernatural series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.