Jujutsu Kaisen Revises Controversial Translation Following Gojo's Return

Jujutsu Kaisen just dropped one of its hottest chapters to date. After a long wait, the manga gave fans a treat when chapter 221 went live. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen brought back Gojo after more than three years, and the long-awaited moment put the entire fandom on high alert. That is why Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221 prompted debate after a fine search put one of Gojo's best scenes into question. And now, it seems like Viz Media has addressed the translation issue.

The update happened quietly this week as Viz Media posted an update to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 221. When you looked at the update after its release, the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter ended with a close-up shot of Gojo saying "no". Now, the shot in question shows Gojo sharing a different line of dialogue, "Nah, I'd win."

Viz has changed Gojo's dialogue in #JJK221 final page from "NO" to "Nah, I'd Win"

At their most basic, these two lines convey the same point in Jujutsu Kaisen, but there is nuance here that sent the fandom into a frenzy. The official English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the few if not the only to originally nix Gojo's line about winning. His simple "no" left out a callback to Gojo's earliest battle, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans were not afraid to critique the change. Now, the mistake has been fixed at Viz Media, and Gojo's new line is serving readers a much-wanted throwback.

After all, Gojo's line here about winning ties back to one he made in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter three. If you do not remember, the chapter pit Gojo against Sukuna in Yuji's body shortly after the boy was possessed. When asked who would win between him and Sukuna, the sorcerer was confident he would not lose. Not, Gojo has confirmed he still sees himself as the strongest, and this word-for-word throwback proves Gojo's faith has not faltered a bit.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen these days, you can keep up with the manga through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. As for the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen season one is streaming on Crunchyroll. The anime's second season is slated to drop this July, so be sure to check out Jujutsu Kaisen 0 before moving to the comeback!

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen revision? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.