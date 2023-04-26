Dragon Ball Tackles Jujutsu Kaisen as Goku vs Gojo Debate Overtakes the Internet

If there is one thing the anime fandom likes to do, it is debate things. From the best fights to the saddest deaths, the medium is most often competing with itself thanks to netizens. Of course, these debates become all the bigger as a show grows in popularity, so Dragon Ball has stirred a number of arguments over the years. And now, a new pitch is going viral as Dragon Ball fans are questioning who'd win in a fight between Goku and Gojo of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yes, you read that right. Gojo Satoru has finally been called to bat against Goku. The jujutsu sorcerer kicked off this debate the other day on Twitter, and now, Dragon Ball fans are warring with Jujutsu Kaisen lovers over the characters' nuances.

As you can see below, netizens have plenty to say about the fan-made match. Gojo is undoubtedly powerful, and we have hardly seen his true strength to date. Jujutsu Kaisen has dubbed Gojo the world's strongest jujutsu sorcerer, and we have his special gift to thank. His Six Eyes and their access to Limitless make Gojo a nigh untouchable hero. Still, you can get the better of Gojo with practice or perhaps sheer force of will in Goku's case.

After all, the Dragon Ball Saiyan is not one to give up. Though he has been beaten in the past, Goku has come a long way just since Dragon Ball Super has become. The Saiyan has gained godly powers and unleashed unconscious abilities capable of destroying worlds. It is impossible to predicate how strong Goku is with words, but suffice to say the Saiyan is on another level where raw power is concerned.

Now, anime fans are hashing out their pick of who'd win in a fight with the two. Gojo may be able to draw on Infinity to save himself from injuries, but Goku has the upper hand where martial arts is concerned. He has also fought literal gods and time-bending mercenaries with great success all because of his stubborn will. So now, it is up to you to decide who'd have the upper hand in battle here so you can share your position with others online!

How do you think a battle between Gojo and Goku would go down? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.