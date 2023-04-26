Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shares Close Look at Young Nanami Design and More

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is getting closer to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime's return to screens later this Summer, and Jujutsu Kaisen is celebrating with a closer look at the character designs for young Kento Nanami and many other new characters we'll meet in Season 2! Jujutsu Kaisen ended the first season of its anime run with the promise that Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fusiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki will be heading into more intense fights than ever before. But before the anime can get to that point, it needs to spend some time filling in some gaps left in the past.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will kick off with the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs from Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and they are colloquially known together by fans as the Gojo's Past saga since they take place back in 2006, years before the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1. This allows for not only some new additions to the series, but makeovers for characters we've already met since it's around the time they're enrolled in Jujutsu Tech too. Check out the new character designs for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 below:

What Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Be About?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will premiere on July 6th, and has been confirmed to run for two cours of episodes as the new season will tackle both the Gojo's Past and Shibuya Incident arcs of the series. This first wave of episodes takes place in a very important mission for Gojo and Geto as they protect someone who's super, super important for the future events of the series that we see play out over the course of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and the upcoming Shibuya Incident Arc in Season 2.

It seems like the Gojo's Past arc will be fleshed out a bit more as not only will it include younger versions of some characters we didn't get to see much of in the manga's version of the events, but some newer faces in the mix as well. With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 coming in just a few more months, it won't be too much longer until we get to see how this flashback helps fill in some key information.

What are you hoping to see from these new faces in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?